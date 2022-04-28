Piers Morgan’s Uncensored Take on Trump, Meghan Markle, and Will Smith’s Oscars Slap

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour sat down with Piers Morgan after the launch of his new show “Piers Morgan Uncensored.”

Piers is already making headlines for his interview with former President Trump. He quipped, “That’s been my whole career path.”

In a teaser for the interview, Trump appeared to have stormed off.

In the first two episodes of “Uncensored,” Morgan shares his take on how the interview with Trump really ended by sharing unedited footage of the final minutes of their sit-down.

Piers told Terri, “I had to laugh because he was annoyed about a promo because it made it look too exciting, I’m like, ‘I met you on Celebrity Apprentice’…Promos do what they say on the tin. They’re supposed to bring in viewers and it worked. So actually I think when he calms down… I’m sure we’ll kiss and make up over a nice cup of tea.”

Morgan also noted that he reached out to Trump via email after the interview. He said, “There is nothing personal about this. It was a great interview.”

Since the show is called “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” has Morgan ever been censored?

He answered, “That’s a good question… You may remember, a year ago, I had to leave the morning U.K. show ‘Good Morning Britain’ because Meghan Markle complained to my boss that I didn’t believe what she told Oprah Winfrey in that two-hour whine-athon she did with Prince Harry.”

Last year, Morgan exited the show after making some controversial comments about Markle, who had confessed to feeling suicidal as a member of the royal family.

Morgan went on, “And then you may remember Sharon Osbourne defended me that week and then she got fired from ‘The Talk.’”

Osbourne left “The Talk” after getting into a heated argument with Sheryl Underwood about Piers and Meghan.

Morgan admitted, “I was really worried Sharon. Really worried. She’s had lots of times in her life when she felt suicidal, when she’s had really difficult things to deal with with her family… She’s going through that now with Ozzy. He currently has COVID. And she’s had to fly back to the States to be with him.”

News broke of Ozzy’s COVID-19 diagnosis on Thursday.

Piers commented, “There is a lot of concern in the Osbourne family that he comes through okay. He’s a tough guy… and I’m very confident he will come through.”

Morgan also revealed whether there was anything that Prince Harry and Meghan could do to make him change his negative opinion of them. He claimed, “Meghan and Harry to me personify the woke/cancel culture mentality where if you don’t do what they tell you to do…then you have to be, in my case, removed from your job… I think they’re hypocrites. I think they constantly preach one thing and do another.”

Piers also wasn’t afraid to share his uncensored opinion on the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard defamation trial, as well as Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap.

Piers admitted that the defamation trial made him want to “vomit,” adding, “It’s all horrible. It’s a very toxic marriage that went bad… I think they both behaved pretty awfully… It doesn’t matter who wins these cases. They’re both completely tarnished now by the revelations that have come out.”