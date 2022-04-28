Olivia Wilde Served Custody Papers Onstage — What Jason Sudeikis Knew

Getty Images

All eyes were on Olivia Wilde, 38, as she was given a mysterious envelope during her “Don’t Worry Darling” presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

At first, it was believed to be an unsolicited script. Now, People magazine reports the docs were actually custody papers from her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis.

Deadline reports that someone in the front row slid the envelope marked “personal and confidential” onto the stage, prompting Olivia to ask, “Is this for me?”

People says she called the package “mysterious,” saying, "Going to open it now because it feels like it's a script."

Once she looked inside, Wilde commented, "Okay, got it. Thank you,” and continued with her speech.

A source close to Sudeikis, 46, tells People, "Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis.”

"Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered, as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”

Sudeikis and Wilde have not commented on the incident.

The exes started dating around 2011 and got engaged in 2013. They went on to have two children together, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5. Sudeikis and Wilde split in 2020, and she went public with her romance with the star of “Don’t Worry Darling,” Harry Styles, in January 2021.

In July 2021, Jason famously told GQ of his split with Olivia, “I’ll have a better understanding of why [it happened] in a year. And an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.”

Shortly after, he told “Extra” what helps lift him up during tough times, saying, “Friends, other people. Hearing other people’s experiences, helping other folks out. All those things.”

Last year, a source at Us Weekly shed light on how the Sudeikis and Wilde were handling coparenting.

The insider said, “She’s coparenting well with Jason. Olivia and Jason are better off as friends. They’re doing their best at giving their kids a normal life. The kids bring them back together since they are and always will be their number one priority.”