Kim Cries as Kanye Retrieves ‘Sex Tape’ Hard Drive in New ‘Kardashians’ Episode

Getty Images

Kanye West seemingly went to great lengths to help out estranged wife Kim Kardashian back in October!

In the latest episode of “The Kardashians,” West traveled to L.A. to retrieve a hard drive he thought contained footage of Kim and ex-boyfriend Ray J’s infamous sex tape.

While the original sex tape from 2002 was leaked in 2007, Kim became concerned earlier this season when her son Saint found an advertisement for alleged unseen footage.

In this episode, Kim, West, and the family are in New York where she is hosting “Saturday Night Live.” Kanye tells Kris Jenner, “I just came from the airport. This is my travel-in-coach vibes. Well, I had to go to L.A. and come back, so I just traveled to get something for Kim.” Kris asks, “You went all the way to L.A. to get something for Kim?” He tells her, “Mm-hmm.”

Jenner calls him “something else,” and wants to know, “What did you get?” West says, “Well, that’s what she wants to show you.”

Kim tears up as she tells the group, “So Kanye flew home last night and he came back this morning, and I want to show you what he got me. He got me all of the sex tape back,” showing them the computer and hard drive. “And he flew home and got the computer it was on and the hard drive and [he met] Ray J at the airport and got it all back for me.”

She also explained in a confessional, “I know Kanye did this for me but he also did this for my kids. I want to shield them from as much as I can, and if I have the power to or if Kanye has the power to, like, that is the most important thing to me, and I’m just, like, so emotional because of it. And it just means a lot to me.”

Kanye then told Jenner, “How good is God that this happened, like, right here at this time?”

West had previously talked about the tape in January during an episode of “Hollywood Unlocked.” At the time, West claimed that he retrieved an alleged unreleased sex tape of Kim and Ray J.

Kanye shared, “I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night… Got on the red-eye and met this man at the airport, then got on the red-eye, came back, delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning.”

He claimed, “She cried when she saw it. You know why she cried when she seen the laptop? It represents how much she’s been used. It represents how much people didn’t love her and they just saw her as a commodity.”

At the time, Kim’s rep clarified to TMZ, “The computer and hard drive collected were supposed to contain the original video and any unseen footage. After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip.”

The spokesperson continued, “Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter [and] focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform.”