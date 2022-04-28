JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers Dish on Wedding and Family Plans

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

After a nearly six-year-long engagement and two rings... former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher and fiancé Jordan Rodgers are finally about to say “I do!”

“Extra” was with the couple getting all the details on their May 2022 wedding.

JoJo told us, “It’s been a very long time, we’re ready.” Jordan agreed, “Very ready.”

Fletcher went on, “We planned this wedding in the middle of a pandemic,” and Jordan interjected, “We had to tweak some things waiting two years… It’s just now getting surreal that its actually going to happen next month.”

JoJo called it the “final countdown,” adding, “Everything we envisioned in 2020 has been pretty consistent. The only thing I have been touch-and-go on has been my dress situation… I tried really hard to change my dress and I just kept coming back to it.”

JoJo and Jordan also exclusively revealed their wedding invitation suite designed by The Knot!

Fletcher pointed out, “We have our menu, the signage from our save the dates, to the actual invitations itself. It all came out so beautiful.” She explained, “We really wanted our invitations to be obviously true to us.”

Rodgers confessed, “I was overwhelmed. You have 18 different sheets of paper. The Knot’s been great for that.” Fletcher agreed, “They have been so incredibly helpful and have made it so seamless.”

The two said they needed no help when it came to the theme for their big day.

JoJo said, “We’ve really leaned into this Italian Tuscan-inspired wedding… We really want it to be classic and romantic, but also fun and a great experience for our guests.”

Some details haven’t been worked out yet. JoJo admitted, “We still don’t have our first dance song pinned down… We are toggling between two.” Jordan agreed, “That is the stressor.”

They also opened up about their plans to start a family. Jordan said, “We always said we wanted to get married, enjoy a couple years… but that was in 2020, we’re in those couple of years now. I think it’s something that is in the near future.”

For now, fans can see the couple hosting the upcoming TBS dating show “The Big D,” premiering this summer. The realty series follows divorcées looking for love in paradise, but there is a twist… their exes are there, too!