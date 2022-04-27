Getty Images

After three years of dating, Madonna, 63, and her dancer boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, 28, have reportedly called it quits.

The Sun U.K. reports that the two were “on and off” for a while before they “decided to separate.”

A source claimed to the outlet, “They are still on good terms and there are no hard feelings, but they are at different places with their lives. With them both working on other things, it was hard to keep their romance alight.”

It has been reported that Williams has moved out of Madonna’s home.

“Madonna has thrown herself into a busy social life and has been seeing her friends and family after the split,” the insider added. “She has a packed schedule, working on her upcoming biopic, new music, and looking after her family.”

Just days ago, Madonna stepped out to a Burberry event with her daughter Lourdes Leon in Los Angeles.

While Madonna has not publicly commented on the split rumors, she may have alluded to it on Instagram.

She posted a cryptic quote that read, “Karma said: when somebody in your life is not right for you….god will continuously use them to hurt you until you become strong enough to let them go.”

Madonna and Ahlamalik appeared to be very much together in January. They were photographed after having dinner at Cecconi’s in Los Angeles.

Backgrid

In December 2019, Madonna and Ahlamalik first sparked dating rumors when they were seen getting cozy on her hotel balcony in Miami.

Ahlamalik’s dad Drue Williams eventually confirmed they were dating, telling TMZ, “Love has no age. My son is livin' la vida loca, and I'm just happy for him.”

According to Drue, they had been dating secretly for more than a year.

In 2015, Madonna and Ahlamalik reportedly met when he was a dancer on her Rebel Heart tour.