Corey Gamble Says He Saw Blac Chyna Whip Rob Kardashian During Fight

Getty

Shocking new details have emerged in court about Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s tumultuous relationship.

Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble is the latest witness to take the stand in Chyna’s $108-million defamation suit against the Kardashian family.

Gamble told the jurors about a blowup he witnessed between Chyna and Kardashian on December 15, 2016, just weeks after they welcomed their daughter Dream.

According to People, Corey claims he drove up to the couple’s house that morning, witnessing Chyna holding “something like a rod” that was two to three feet long. He alleges she dropped the object, picked up a phone cord, and “whipped the cord at Rob.”

Gamble tried to stop her. "That's when I got between the both of them," he testified.

Corey insisted he was “worried about Rob” and thought he looked “scared.” Gamble claimed he saw "red marks around [Rob's] neck area,” adding, “His ear and neck were red."

Describing the scene, Corey recalled a “smashed” gingerbread house on the floor and other damaged Christmas decorations. "It was a mess everywhere," he said. "You could tell they were being hostile. Anger going on."

Gamble urged Rob to leave, and said he helped keep “an eye on Chyna” because "she was obviously very angry. She wanted to fight him."

Corey said as Rob left in his car, Chyna allegedly threw a chair at the vehicle. When she tried to toss a patio table, Gamble testified he “took it out of her hand.” He made sure Chyna didn’t “chase him” by hiding her keys and tried to give Rob a few minutes' head start.

Gamble claimed Chyna was "very angry and intoxicated. I could smell the alcohol."

He added that once Rob left, Chyna told him she “hated” her then-boyfriend and that she "wouldn't like this fat f**ker if he wasn't part of this family."

According to Gamble, "December 15. the relationship was over. He needed to focus on being a great dad. I grew up around that kind of behavior. It reminded me of everything. I let him know this is not going to stop."

Corey said Rob told him he was ready to leave the relationship.