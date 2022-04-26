“The Challenge: Total Madness” star Asaf Goren is a first-time dad!

Over the weekend, Goren announced that he and partner Maayan Rudich welcomed a baby boy earlier this month.

Along with a series of photos of them with their bundle of joy, he wrote on Instagram, “We officially became a family. Welcome to the world our love, Ivri ❤️."

In February, he posted photos of himself with a pregnant Maayan. It was also the first time he posted about her.

Aside from “The Challenge,” Asaf has appeared on “So You Think You Can Dance?” and reality dating series “Are You the One?”

While he paired up with Kaylen Zahara on “Are You the One?” their relationship didn’t last very long. He then tried to find love on “Are You the One: Second Chances,” but was not successful.

Other international shows that he’s been on are “World of Dance Philippines” and the third season of Israel's “Big Brother.”