Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay just said “I do” again! The couple had a splashy wedding in Las Vegas to celebrate the renewal of their vows.

TMZ reports the Ne-Yo and Crystal got married on a rooftop at Resorts World, where Renay walked down the aisle to Ne-Yo’s song “Two” wearing a showstopping Esé Azénabor off the shoulder gown with a dramatic train.

The pair went all out for their reception, too, as they celebrated with friends and family in a room filled with 10,000 red roses and an eight-foot wedding cake featuring four flavors! TMZ reports Ne-Yo even performed at the reception, and the couple danced to some of his hits, like “Miss Independent.”

Among the guests were “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum NeNe Leakes, “Love & Hip Hop’s” Tammy Rivera, and “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Melody Holt.

It has been a roller coaster romance for Ne-Yo and Crystal, who first tied the knot in 2016. He filed for divorce in February 2020. At the time, he told the “Private Talk with Alexis Texas” podcast, “Long story short, she's got demons just like everybody else, just like me. We realize that our demons don't mesh and until both of us get a hold of our personal demons, it's gonna be just difficult for us to stay married.”

Ne-Yo stressed, “With that being said, that's that, that's the end of that chapter, not the end of the book.”

Sure enough it wasn’t the end of the book, because the couple reconciled during quarantine.

In July 2020, he opened up to “The Talk” about getting back together with Crystal, saying, “We're actually stronger now than we were before.”

Ne-Yo said that the coronavirus lockdown was “kind of a blessing,” as it allowed them to work through their problems.

During self-isolation, they have had “blatantly, painfully, brutally honest” conversations, but he said, “Now we feel like we can really talk to each other.”

To seal the deal, Ne-Yo popped the question again on New Year’s Eve 2020 with a giant ring. Watch the video!

The couple went on to welcome their third child together, Isabella Rose, in June 2021.