Kylie Jenner Testifies About ‘Death Struggle’ Between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian

Getty Images

Drama continues to unfold in Blac Chyna’s defamation trial against the Kardashians.

Page Six reports, Kylie Jenner was the latest family member to take the stand, where she dropped bombshells about the night Chyna allegedly tried to kill her brother Rob Kardashian.

Chyna was previously accused of pulling a gun on Rob and trying to strangle him with an iPhone cord during an altercation in December 2016.

Kylie said she saw her brother shortly after the incident. Jenner recalled, “He used the words, ‘She was trying to kill me.’ I assumed that was a death struggle … I remember him being very upset and kind of explaining what happened.”

According to Jenner, Rob said he was playing video games when Chyna came up from behind and put the cord around his neck.

Blac Chyna dated Rob from 2016-2017, and they have a daughter, Dream, 5.

Kylie also testified about Chyna sending her threats via text message. The two women had relationships with rapper Tyga at different times over the years. Kylie dated Tyga from 2014-2017, while Chyna and the rapper dated from 2011-2014 and share son King, 9.

Of the threats, Kylie said, “She sent me a bunch of devil emojis and said, ‘counting down the days’ to beat me.” The reality star, however, said she didn’t go to the police because she saw it as an “empty threat” and assumed “maybe she was high.”

Kylie admitted she felt “a little upset” when she learned Rob and Chyna were engaged, adding, “I was actually happy for my brother but at the same time, was curious how things would go with Chyna. I actually wanted to be cool with Chyna. I actually spent a lot of time with her son. Despite everything, I wanted it to work out with my brother.”

Jenner said she hoped that Chyna wasn’t with her brother out of spite, but added, “I just don’t know how you could love someone and do that to them,” referring to the 2016 incident, “So I thought it was fake.”

Chyna previously testified that the altercation was a joke and that she pointed the gun “upward.”

Last week, Kris Jenner reacted to Chyna calling the altercation a joke. According to The Sun, Kris told the court, “She said it was funny, Chyna said it was funny, a joke. It's not funny.” Jenner added that she believes the model tried to “murder” her son.

Kris said Rob called her “hysterically crying” and that the situation was very “hectic.” The reality star said they didn’t call the police to protect Dream, who was just weeks old at the time.