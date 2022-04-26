Johnny Depp’s Expert Testifies Amber Heard Suffers from Personality Disorders

Getty Images

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were back in court on Tuesday, where a psychologist from his team testified that Amber suffers from two personality disorders.

Dr. Shannon Curry met with Heard twice last December, for 12 hours total. She claims Amber has borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder.

According to the Mayo Clinic, borderline personality disorder includes “self-image issues, difficulty managing emotions and behavior, and a pattern of unstable relationships,” while the Cleveland Clinic describes histrionic personality disorder as someone who has the “overwhelming desire to be noticed, and often behave dramatically or inappropriately to get attention.”

Dr. Curry, who is not board certified, stated that histrionic personality disorder includes “impressionistic speech so it tends to be very flowery it uses a lot of descriptive words like ‘magical,’ ‘wonderful’ and it can go on for quite some time and yet it really lacks any substance… that occurred a number of times.”

She also noted the “quick shift” between Heard’s emotions, saying, “She would suddenly be one way and then she would become very animated or very sad and when people are displaying these emotions with this personality disorder there is a sense of shallowness to it. People who are observing them will feel almost like it is almost play acting… Part of it is the rapidness with which the person can switch emotions and also the lack of substance.”

Amber’s lawyer did not hold back on cross-examination, asking, “You went to Mr. Depp’s home for dinner and drinks before you were hired as an expert in this case, correct?”

Dr. Curry responded, “That’s not quite right… I was interviewed at Mr. Depp’s home by his legal team. Dinner was served.”

When asked by Amber’s lawyer, “You don’t know if Mr. Depp suffers from personality disorders?” and the doctor replied, “That’s not my task.”

The doctor’s testimony came after a video of Johnny’s home on his $4-million private island was played in court.

The Bahamas getaway is where he and Amber got married in 2015, and where island manager Tara Roberts testified via video that she heard Amber tell Johnny “he was a washed-up actor… would die a fat, lonely old man.”

Amber’s attorney, however, pressed, “You wouldn't know whether there was any kind of physical abuse taking place behind those closed doors, correct?” Roberts confirmed, “I wouldn’t know.”