It was rumored that Thandiwe Newton called it quits with husband Ol Parker, and it seems like the rumors are true!

Over the weekend, Newton, 48, was spotted packing on the PDA with musician Lonr., 23, while enjoying time together in Malibu in photos obtained by DailyMail.com.

Along with sharing a passionate kiss, the two were seen holding hands, signs that they are more than just friends!

Last week, Page Six reported that Newton had formed a close relationship with Lonr., who appeared on the soundtrack of her 2021 movie “Reminiscence.”

Lonr. told the outlet before they were seen together, “From the relatively short time I’ve been fortunate to spend with her, I know Thandiwe and Oliver care deeply about the welfare of their children. That’s all I care about right now.”

Parker was recently spotted without his wedding ring in London. A source recently shared, “I know that Thandiwe and Ol have been struggling for a while. Ol’s scene is more hanging out with Brits and fellow writers like Richard Curtis [‘Notting Hill,’ ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’]. He has a low-key life.”

Earlier this month, Thandiwe exited “Magic Mike's Last Dance.” A studio spokesperson told E! News that she “made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures' ‘Magic Mike's Last Dance’ to deal with family matters."

Newton and Parker have been married for 23 years. They have three children: Ripley, 21, Nico, 17, and Booker, 8.

They made their most recent public appearance at the third-season premiere of "Westworld" in 2020.

A month ago, Thandiwe got candid about motherhood and her past mistakes. Of how her kids inspired her, she told “Extra’s” Katie Krause at the “All the Old Knives” premiere in Los Angeles, “I look in the mirror and I realize that I look a bit like my children, and that makes me love myself. I look at my mom and I look in the mirror and I see me… It makes me love me more than I did before, so that’s a gift for me and the gift that I give them.”

She stressed, “I hope I earn the right to be called Mama every day, because you don’t get to just be called Mama — you have to earn it.”