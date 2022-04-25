Johnny Depp Claims Amber Heard Despises Paul Bettany

Getty Images

On Monday, Johnny Depp took the stand again for more cross-examination.

The trial began with more audio recordings of Depp and Heard’s past arguments.

In one of the recordings, Depp is heard telling Heard, “Shut up, fat-ass,” after she told him, “Go put your f**king cigarettes out on someone else, you f**king have consequences for your actions. That's it!”

In response to the recording, Depp called it “another grossly exaggerated moment of Ms. Heard,” saying, “I did not put out a cigarette out on her or throw a cigarette at her."

When asked if Heard was the only one who had an issue with his alcoholism, Depp said, “Sir, if anyone had a problem with my drinking, at any time in my life, it was me. The only person I've abused in my life is myself."

Depp also opened up about his friendship with Paul Bettany, who he says was “despised” by Amber.

According to Depp, he and Bettany connected over their “dry” sense of humor.

Last week, a text was read in court in which Depp tweeted to Bettany, “Let's drown her before we burn her!!! will f**k her burnt corpse afterward to make sure she's dead."

Of the text, Depp stressed, “None of it was intended to be real.”

Johnny cited that his text was quoted “directly from 'Monty Python' and the sketch about burning witches and then drowning the witches."

He went on, “This is a film we'd all watched when we were 10 and it's just irreverent and abstract humor. That's what we were referring to in those texts."

Depp described Paul and Amber’s relationship as “abominable,” adding, “We had become such close friends and for her he was a threat and would take me away from her, in regard to, if Paul Bettany was getting the attention from me, that was a show-stopper. It would cause all kinds of unpleasantries.”

Depp recalled an incident that happened while they vacationed with Paul, his wife Jennifer Connolly, and their kids. He said, “We were on the island with Mr. Bettany, his wife [actress Jennifer Connelly] and his four children, Ms. Heard and Mr. Bettany got into some debate over lunch and I just remember that whenever Mr. Bettany tried to make a point, she would talk over him and then it started to get quite rude. She got mean and she got loud.”

“And then, I believe it was his 18-year-old boy... he entered the conversation, because it was something to do with what he studied in school and knew a lot about it and voiced his opinion and Ms. Heard demeaned that young man, to the point where he burst into tears and walked away," Depp testified. "It was at that point I had spoken to Ms. Heard and said, 'That's just unacceptable, you have no right to demean that boy. You cannot always be right. You should try being wrong sometimes because you might learn something.'"

Depp also denied that he cut his own finger, arguing that it is a “very unlikely” of him since it would hinder his ability to play guitar, which he noted is “the only thing that gave me peace.”

Depp was also confronted about his views on Heard’s career by her lawyer Benjamin Rottenborn.

In 2013, Heard texted Depp that she was in a coffee meeting and would let him know when she was back home. He texted her, “No goddam movies, no movies. Why deviate from our agreement?”

When asked if he didn’t want to take the meeting, Depp said, “It seems as thought he had an agreement to do something together. I'm asking what species of meeting. It's not necessarily an angry text, it's why did you deviate from our agreement. It's not about her doing films. How do you think she got Aquaman?'”

Depp also argued that it was “patently untrue” that he wanted to control Heard’s career.

Depp shared his take on negative articles about him, calling them a “stack of hit pieces generated by Miss Heard's publicity team.”

Johnny testified he was “broken” when they ended their marriage. He admitted that he "couldn't take it anymore."

Johnny ended his four days of testimony by answering one final question on whether he felt he was a "victim of domestic violence," saying, "yes."