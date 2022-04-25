John Legend Dishes on Mother’s Day Gift for Chrissy Teigen

Getty Images

It was a big weekend for John Legend as the superstar opened his Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Legend’s family was there for opening night of his show “Love in Las Vegas,” and his wife Chrissy Teigen documented the trip on social media, including a sweet photo of son Miles sleeping during the show.

“Extra” caught up with John, who revealed what he’s getting Chrissy for Mother’s Day. He explained, “I do the same thing every year for Chrissy. We do a yearbook, so I vet it and curate a yearbook and put it together and give it to her for Mother’s Day. It’s like a summation of our year together… I started doing it the first year that we had Luna… I have been doing it for six years now.”

Will the photo of Miles, 3, wrapped in a blanket and sleeping next to an ice bucket of champagne make the cut? John said, “Yes, it is definitely making the yearbook.”

Family is always important to John, who is honoring his grandmother with his residency.

“My grandmother was so important to me, even though I didn’t have her for a long time,” he said. “She was one of the ones that early on shaped my interest in music… literally taught me to play gospel piano… You really are hearing her playing through me… I want people to know who I am when they come see the residency.”

Talking about putting the show together, John shared, “We wanted it to be, big and up to this moment … We wanted it to be Vegas residency-worthy so we went all out,

I never toured with dancers before — this is my first time doing one of my own shows with a production and set at this level. We felt like if there was any time to go big… this was the time”

As for what people can expect, the singer said, “We want it to be sexy, we want it to be fun, we want it to be kind of a summation of my career. People will see where I come from, my background, and all the things that make me who I am today, and we also wanted it to be a fully Vegas show, too, embrace the spirit of Vegas.”

John detailed his favorite part of the show, saying, “I always like when I strip the show down, interact with the audience, talk and sing a little more intimately. I also really love our big Vegas scene walking out in the white coat and having the showgirls and the whole thing.”

He said they will continue to change the set list, insisting, “Keep coming back — it will be different.”