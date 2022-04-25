Ewan McGregor Marries Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Report)

Getty Images

Ewan McGregor, 51, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, 37, are reportedly married!

A source tells People that they said “I do” over the weekend.

"It was a small wedding for family and close friends," the insider said. "They had an outdoor ceremony. It was lovely and joyful. The menu was farm-to-table. They are an adorable couple. They are pretty low-key and like their canyon life. They often hike and go to the beach."

Ewan and Mary, who share 10-month-old son Laurie, met on the set of “Fargo” in 2016.

Winstead was married to Riley Stearns at the time, but they split in 2017 after seven years of marriage. McGregor later filed for divorce from wife Eve Mavrakis in 2018 after 22 years of marriage. Ewan and Eve have four daughters: Clara, 26, Jamyan, 20, Esther, 20, and Anouk, 10.

Mary opened up about her love life in a 2020 interview with Glamour U.K., saying, "I got divorced a couple of years ago, which was a scary, crazy thing for me because I had been with the same person since I was 18 years old, and that was what I knew.”

She added, "I was really starting new as an adult for the first time in my life. For me that was a big turning point, being okay with changing, accepting that change is a good thing and that it's okay not to know where that change is going to take you."

Meanwhile, Ewan acknowledged Mary in his Emmys acceptance speech, saying, "Mary, I love you so much. I'm gonna take this home and show it to our new little boy, Laurie. And to my beautiful girls, who I know are watching, Clara, Esther, Jamyan and Anouk, hello to you, too. Thank you very much, everybody!"