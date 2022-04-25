Chris Rock’s Mom Rosalie Reacts to Oscars Slap

Getty Images

Nearly a month after Chris Rock was slapped at the Oscars, his mom Rosalie is offering her two cents!

Will Smith and Chris were involved in a heated exchange over a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair — and to the shock of viewers and audience members, it turned physical when Will slapped Chris. Jada suffers from alopecia, reportedly unbeknownst to Chris at the time.

Rosalie told South Carolina’s WIS News 10, “[Will,] you reacted to your wife giving you the side-eye, and you went and made her day because she was mulled over laughing when it happened.”

Initially, Rosalie thought the slap was staged until Will “started using obscenities.”

She noted, “When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us. He really slapped me. No one even heard his speech. No one was able to just be in the moment because everyone was sitting there like, ‘What just happened?’”

During his acceptance speech, Smith apologized to the Academy, but not to Rock.

Rosalie added, “I feel really bad that he never apologized. I mean his people wrote up a piece [via Instagram] saying, ‘I apologize to Chris Rock,’ but you see something like that is personal, you reach out.”

Chris’ brother Kenny recently discussed the slap, telling The Los Angeles Times, “It eats at me watching it over and over again because you've seen a loved one being attacked and there's nothing you can do about it. Every time I'm watching the videos, it's like a rendition that just keeps going over and over in my head."

“My brother was no threat to him and you just had no respect for him at that moment," he went on. "You just belittled him in front of millions of people that watch the show."

Smith has been banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years.

Smith responded in a statement to People, saying, "I accept and respect the Academy's decision."

Before his ban, Will announced his resignation from the Academy. Along with calling his actions “shocking, painful, and excusable,” he said, “The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.”

Will acknowledged that what he did overshadowed the show and its winners.

He said, “I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.”

Over the weekend, Smith stepped out for the first time since the fiasco.

People reports the 53-year-old star was swarmed by paparazzi when he touched down at a private airport in Mumbai, India, but took a few moments to pose for a handful of selfies with fans, including a security guard.