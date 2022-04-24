Dustin Johnson & Paulina Gretzky Are Married

Getty Images

Engaged since 2013, Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky have said their "I dos"!

People magazine reports the pro golfer and the model-actress were married Saturday in front of family and friends at Tennessee's Blackberry Farm outside Nashville.

The venue is an exclusive destination for getting hitched in Tennessee, and is reportedly a serene and idyllic spot.

Gretzky wore a Vera Wang gown, one she shopped for in videos released on social media.

Gretzky shared IG Stories images of an elegant, all-white table setting, as well as a close-up of an over-the-top sundae that was likely enjoyed by guests at the reception.

On Saturday, Gretzky had also shared a romantic note from her husband-to-be that read, "Paulina, you are the love of my life. I'm counting the seconds until I marry you."

"I love you to the moon and back," he went on, signing it, "XO, Dustin."