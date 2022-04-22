Kris Jenner Testifies Blac Chyna Threatened to Kill Kylie

Getty Images

Blac Chyna’s defamation trial against the Kardashians is exposing some shocking new family secrets.

On Thursday, Kris Jenner took the stand, where she testified that Chyna once threatened to kill Kylie!

The alleged threat happened back in 2012 while Kylie was dating Blac Chyna’s ex-fiancé Tyga. Kylie dated the rapper from 2014-2017, while Chyna and Tyga dated from 2011-2014 and share son King, 9. The model went on to date Rob Kardashian from 2016-2017, and they have a daughter, Dream, 5.

EOnline.com reports Chyna’s attorney Lynne Ciani asked Kris about the alleged 2012 threat while the momager was on the stand, but Kris said she didn’t recall it happening.

When presented with a past deposition about the incident, however, Kris said she stands by her past statement. She went on to say that the allegations were based on “what Tyga and Kylie told me.” According to Page Six, she added that Tyga claimed Blac Chyna threatened him with a knife.

“Of course it was alarming, but we just kept it in the family,” Kris testified, adding, “They lived across the street and she [Chyna] had a young child. I think we were more concerned about the Tyga situation.”

Jenner insisted that she didn’t have any evidence to back up the claim and never went to the police because she was keeping it “internal within our family.”

Kris claimed she didn’t “remember the exact circumstance” surrounding the alleged threat, adding, “You’d have to ask Kylie.”

She later speculated that Chyna was likely "upset Kylie was dating her ex-fiancé [Tyga]."

Chyna is seeking $108 million in damages as she sues the Kardashian family for defamation, blaming them for the cancellation of Season 2 of her reality show “Rob & Chyna.”

Kris described Rob and Chyna’s relationship as “rocky” from the start. According to Page Six, she told the court, “It happened so fast, and we didn’t know where their [Rob and Chyna’s] relationship was going to go… It wasn’t that I was not concerned. They had a rocky relationship from the start… but I love second chances and I wanted them to win.”

She added, “I just wanted my son to be happy. I wanted a win for them… You hope for the best and move on.”

As for why she wasn’t concerned about Rob dating Blac Chyna following the alleged threat against Kylie, Jenner insisted she was “used to a lot of drama.” The 66-year-old said she never confronted Chyna about the alleged threat because “you want to give people a second chance and we had moved on.”