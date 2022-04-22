Johnny Depp Goes on Disturbing Rampage in Old Video Played in Court

Getty

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continue to battle it out in court, with old photos and videos resurfacing from their past relationship.

Depp has spent the past few days on the witness stand in his $50-million defamation trial against his ex-wife, and on Thursday, the jury saw a particularly disturbing video of Johnny from a few years ago.

The video shows an out-of-control Depp kicking cabinets in his West Hollywood kitchen and yelling “motherf**ker, motherf**ker,” as Heard asks, “What happened?”

She goes on, “I just woke up and you were so sweet and nice, we weren’t even fighting this morning. All I did was say sorry.” He asks her, “Did something happen to you this morning? I don’t think so.” She says, “No, that’s the thing.”

He tells Amber, “Do you wanna see crazy? I’ll give you f**king crazy,” as he pours himself a glass of red wine from a giant bottle. Amber asks, “Have you drunk this whole thing this morning?”

At that point, Depp realizes Heard is recording and says, “You’ve got this thing going?” She says, “I just started it,” and he says, “Oh, really? You sic that shit on me, motherf**ker?" before calling her an “ass.” She insists, “You were smashing sh*t.”

While on the stand, Depp confirmed to Amber’s lawyer Ben Rottenborn that it was him in the video. The attorney asked, “Would you agree you were violent in that clip, right?” Johnny replied, “Clearly, I was having a bad time.” Rottenborn followed up to ask if he was drunk, and Depp answered, “There is a possibility of that, yes.”

When the lawyer pointed out that Depp poured himself a “megapint of red wine,” Depp asked, “Megapint? I poured myself a large glass of wine. I thought it necessary.”

The embattled actor laid out his own defense, insisting, “I did not try to intimidate Miss Heard. If she was intimidated, why was she filming? If she was scared to death why didn't she leave?”

Days earlier, Depp had addressed his substance abuse issues, telling the court, “The characterization of my substance abuse that has been delivered by Miss Heard is grossly embellished and, I’m sorry to say, a lot of it is plainly false… I am not some maniac who needs to be high or loaded all the time… There has been no abuse on film sets. There’s been no moment where I would be considered out of control.”

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Amber, however, was brought to tears by an audio recording of the couple from 2016… two months after they filed for divorce.

The actress is heard saying, “Don’t cut yourself, please don’t cut yourself!” Johnny tells her, “You do it,” and she says, “I would never cut you.”

She goes on, “Put the knife down! You’re going to hurt yourself. Please don’t.” Depp says, “I want to look at you!” and she says, “I know you’re in pain… please stop.” He insists, “There is a way for the pain to go away,” but Amber says, “It’s not that. It doesn’t make it go away, trust me… there is love here, there is love here.”