Mike Tyson Repeatedly Punches Fellow Airplane Passenger in Shocking Video

Getty Images

Boxing legend Mike Tyson was caught on camera punching a fellow passenger on a Jet Blue plane Wednesday night.

TMZ posted the video, explaining what led to the alleged assault on a 10:30 p.m. PT flight from San Francisco to Florida.

An eyewitness tells the site that he and a friend encountered Tyson as they were boarding the flight and everything was fine. The man said he even took a selfie with Mike.

Afterward, his friend, who was sitting behind Tyson, kept trying to engage with the former fighter. Mike asked him to stop, but the man kept talking. That’s when the 55-year-old Tyson reportedly started throwing punches. Shortly afterward, the witness said Mike exited the plane.