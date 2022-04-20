Prince Harry’s new interview with “Today” host Hoda Kotb is making headlines.

Kotb caught up with Harry in the Netherlands, where the royal was hosting his annual Invictus Games.

The far-ranging interview covered everything from visiting his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II to being a father, but one thing the Prince was not keen on discussing was his father Prince Charles and brother Prince William.

Harry and Meghan, who are the parents of Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 10 months, famously moved from the U.K. to California in March 2020 and stepped down as senior royals. Hoda asked if the prince missed his family back home. Harry insisted, “Yes, especially over the last two years… of course.”

Kotb then got more specific, asking, “But do you miss your brother, your dad?”

Harry expertly dodged the question, saying, “For me, in the moment, I’m here to focus on these guys [at the Invictus Games] and these families, and when I leave here, I get back and my focus is on my family, who I miss massively.”

Harry and Meghan did stop to see his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II on their way to the Netherlands, and he told Hoda, “Being with her, it was great. It was just so nice to see her. She's on great form… Both Meghan and I had tea with her, so it was really nice to catch up with her.”

He later noted “her sense of humor and her ability to see the humor in so many different things.” He went on to say, “We have a really special relationship, and we talk about things that she can’t talk about with anybody else, so that is always a nice piece to it.”

Earlier, Us Weekly reported Prince Charles also made a brief appearance at the meeting, but a source told the magazine that Prince William and Kate Middleton “were not in attendance” at the family reunion, explaining that William “just happened to be skiing when Harry and Meghan were at Windsor Castle.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry’s conversation with Hoda turned to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June.

When asked if he would attend, the Duke of Sussex told Kotb, “I don't know yet. Lots of things yet. Security issues and everything else. This is what I'm trying to do. Trying to make it possible that I can get my kids to meet her.”

Speaking of his kids, the Prince also gushed over fatherhood and his little ones.

He said what he loves about being a dad is “all of it,” adding, “The chaos, the learning the reminder of just every element of yourself, your soul, right? When you are not a parent, you can get sucked into all sorts of different stuff and you maybe sometimes forget who you are.”

Harry went on, “And suddenly as a parent, and especially Archie at the age he’s at, asking you all the questions. All those questions of ‘why?’ — he’s in the ‘why?’ stage. ‘Why this, why that, why that?’ and instead of just trying to move it on, I give him the most honest answer I can. And then it goes on and on and on until he's satisfied. And then that's it. It's done. Otherwise, it ends up with, ‘Because the world is round and that’s the way the world is.’”

The royal added, “I love it, I love very part of it. I always wanted to be a dad and now I have two little people I’m responsible for.”

Prince Harry is also sure to tell Archie about his late grandmother Princess Diana.

He shared, “I don’t tell him all the stuff that happened, but certainly that this is, you know, Grandma Diana, and got a couple of photos up in the house.”