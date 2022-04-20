Johnny Depp Testifies That Amber Heard Would Threaten Suicide

Getty Images

Johnny Depp made stunning claims about ex-wife Amber Heard on Wednesday, saying she threatened suicide on more than one occasion.

The statements were made during Depp’s second day of testimony in his $50-million defamation trial against Heard.

As he explained why he stayed with Amber during their tumultuous relationship, Johnny drew comparisons between their marriage and his parents’.

“I didn't want to break her heart,” Depp said. “When my father left, my mother — that first attempt at suicide that I woke up to and that visual in my head — that was a direct result of my father's leaving.”

Johnny went on, “Miss Heard had spoken of suicide on a couple of occasions, so that also becomes a factor. That's also something that always lives in the back of your brain and you fear.”

He recalled, “Many times when I'd try to leave she would stop me at the elevator with the security guards crying, screaming, ''I can't live without you! I'm going to die!’”

Providing further details, he shared, “There were a couple of times when I did escape and five minutes later she would arrive at my West Hollywood home in her nightgown screaming in the parking lot in front of my house, screaming to high heavens and it would be four in the morning. It was ludicrous. It was out of control.”

Johnny hoped he could “bring Amber around,” saying, “The Amber Heard I knew for the first year and a half was not this opponent, it wasn't my girl. She had become my opponent and everything I did just didn't fit her, she didn't accept it.”

They would also get into blow-up fights, and Depp was asked about the time he found feces in their bed.

The incident reportedly happened in 2016, when the couple was on the outs. He said Amber and her friends headed to Coachella, and he thought it was the perfect time to stop by the house to pick up some of his things.

He said a staff member sent him a photograph “of the bed, our bed, and on my side of the bed was human fecal matter so I understood why it wasn’t a good time to go down there. My initial response to that was, I mean, I laughed, it was so outside, it was so bizarre and so grotesque that I could only laugh, and so I did not go down there.”

Johnny said Amber had tried to blame their dogs for the mess, but Depp didn’t believe it. “That did not come from a dog.”

Shedding more light on their rocky relationship, at one point Johnny detailed their fights, saying, “If I stayed to argue, I was sure it would escalate into violence and oftentimes it did.”

He said, “Miss Heard in her frustration and her rage and her anger, she would strike out. It could begin with a slap, a shove, throwing a TV remote at my head, throwing a glass of wine in my face, but all in all it was just a constant.”

The star insisted, “She has a need for conflict. She has a need for violence. It erupts out of nowhere. The only thing I learned to do is exactly what I did as a child — retreat.”

Johnny later added, “Violence is unnecessary. Why would you hit someone to make them agree with you? I don’t think it works.”

Later in his testimony, Depp blamed Heard for severing the top of his right middle finger in 2015. He claimed they were in the midst of a fight when he started taking shots of vodka.

When she discovered him drinking, Depp says she threw the vodka bottle against the wall. The actor said he grabbed a larger bottle of vodka with a handle and poured another shot, prompting her to also throw that bottle, which shattered.

Johnny recalled, “I felt heat and I felt as if something were dripping down my hand and then I looked down and realized that the tip of my finger had been severed. I was looking directly at my bone sticking out and the meaty portion of the inside of your finger and blood was just pouring out. At that point, I think that I went into some sort of… I don’t know what a nervous breakdown feels like, but that is probably the closest I’ve ever been.”

He said during what felt like a nervous breakdown he “started to write in my own blood on the walls little reminders from our past that essentially represented lies that she had told me, lies that I had caught her in.”

Johnny went on to claim that after he lost the tip of his finger, Amber stubbed a cigarette out “on my face, on my cheek.”

He also admitted to telling others that he had lost the fingertip in a “large accordion door.”