Getty

“Extra’s” Michael Corbett visited Matthew Morrison’s home in the Hollywood Hills, which he unloaded for $4.7 million!

Morrison sold the three-bedroom, three-bathroom renovated home for $400,000 over asking.

He added more than 1,000 sq. ft. to the country farmhouse, which was originally built in the 1940s.

The 3,100-sq-ft. property is very private since it can’t be viewed from the street. It sits behind a gate and trees.

Matthew actually built the backyard pergola himself!