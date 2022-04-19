Getty Images

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn hit the red carpet together for the premiere of their new series “Gaslit,” where they spoke with “Extra’s” Adam Glassman.

The A-list stars are close friends but never worked together before “Gaslit.” Now, they are joining forces to play Attorney General John Mitchell and his wife Martha Mitchell, the Watergate whistleblower who was made to look delusional.

Julia said working with Sean “was everything and more,” adding, “I was secretly thinking, ‘Hmm… what might it actually be like?’”

Sean added, “They funny thing is she has been such a big, whopping movie star that you then get reminded that that’s really about a big, whopping actress being just a great, talented person.”

Penn said Roberts is so talented it felt like she was “looking right inside you” while giving you that feeling of “Are we acting now?” He added, “Which is the best feeling to have, you get surprised all the time.”

Adam asked Sean if Julia had to convince him to take the role or if he jumped at it. Sean said, “I think this was a pretty [big] jump… We talked about things over the years and for various reasons… There was always a predisposition… This was a great one to be the one, there is a lot of playfulness and a lot of challenges.”

Glassman commented that the series is dark and serious but has humor. Julia smiled, saying, “A lot of acting, a lot of kissing, a lot of slapping, a lot of wrestling.” Roberts even lost her prosthetic mouthpiece when they were acting in a kissing scene.

Julia turned to Sean, saying, “You were on the couch, remember? And then you knocked me on the ground and then it fell into my mouth and I was laughing so hard.” Penn added, “That was a couple of yuks.”

Meanwhile, Sean really got into character with his prosthetics, revealing, “It was a few hours every day.”