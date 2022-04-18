What Johnny Depp’s Doctor Just Revealed in His Defamation Case Against Amber Heard

Getty

New testimony was heard on Monday in Johnny Depp’s defamation trail against his ex Amber Heard.

In his deposition, Depp’s physician Dr. David Kipper recalled treating the actor, who had a severed finger after an alleged fight with Heard in 2015.

While Depp previously claimed that Heard allegedly “threw a large glass vodka bottle” at him, which then hit the countertop and injured his finger, his doctor had something different to say.

When asked about a text message between him and Depp in which the actor claimed to have sliced his own finger, Kipper commented, “I think that’s what it said, yes.”

Kipper testified that Depp also told an ER doctor that he used a knife to cut his own finger.

According to Kipper, he didn’t see any signs of injury on Heard but acknowledged that a chef found Depp’s fingertip in their “kitchen area.”

The doctor, who remains Depp’s physician, also recalled the actor’s attempt to “detoxify from his substance abuse" at his Caribbean home.

Kipper testified that Depp was hesitant to get sober and go on a drug detoxification, saying, “He didn’t think he could do it. That changed after a conversation; he was back on board.”

Last week, Depp and Heard’s marriage counselor Laurel Avis Anderson testified that they engaged in “mutual abuse.”

(Kipper said Depp and Heard never reported any physical abuse they suffered to him.)

According to Anderson, Depp was not violent in his past relationships over the past 20 to 30 years.

She said, “I thought he had been well-controlled. With Ms. Heard, he was triggered. They engaged in what I saw as mutual abuse.”

Laurel testified that Amber was triggered when she felt disrespected. The counselor revealed their sessions were intense at times, with both threatening to walk out.

During sessions, Laurel noted that Amber would interrupt when Johnny was talking. She said, “Ms. Heard had a jackhammer style of talking. She was very amped up. He had trouble talking at a similar pace.”

Anderson also argued that the couple had “terrible” communication skills.

As for her take on the couple, Laurel said, “She loved him. He loved her. She believed that she wasn’t stupid. She knew what they were doing wasn’t healthy.”

Anderson also “never” witnessed any physical violence by Depp or Heard.

Depp is taking the stand on Tuesday, Deadline reports.

A source close to Depp said that he’ll probably be on the stand on Wednesday for cross-examination.

In 2019, Depp filed a defamation lawsuit against Heard after she wrote in an op-ed that she was a victim of domestic abuse without mentioning his name. His lawyers claimed that she used the op-ed to boost her career at his expense.