Kardashian/Jenner Easter Fun! Inside Their Sweet Celebration

Easter Sunday brought out a slew of Kardashian-Jenners, all of whom were rewarded with some sweet-tooth satisfaction!

"Oh my gosh, look what my mom did," Kim Kardashian said in an Instagram Story clip "She has chocolate eggs for all the kids…for all the grown-ups too."

The brood — celebrating the premiere of their new reality series "The Kardashians" this week on Hulu — gathered at mom Kris Jenner's place, where she ensured each and every attendee received a gigantic chocolate egg with his or her name on it.

Kris went all out!

From Kim's video, we could see oh-so-perfect place settings consisting of eggs wrapped in napkins arranged to resemble rabbit ears, chocolate eggs, massive Easter baskets for one and all filled with colorful toys, and even a row of personalized gumball machines — all in pastels.

The names on the eggs indicated a full house, and Kris' daughters Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner documented the extravagant décor on their own accounts.

There were even eggs for Kourtney's new man Travis Barker and Kris' longtime love Corey Gamble!

Kris and Khloé Kardashian posed together in matching outfits dotted with peeps. "Happy Easter from me and my bunny @khloekardashian," Kris wrote.

Later, the kids ran around in a wild hunt to find all the Easter eggs hidden by the Easter Bunny.