Jerry Seinfeld Remembers Liz Sheridan: 'Sweetest, Nicest TV Mom'

Jerry Seinfeld remembered Liz Sheridan, who played his mom Helen Seinfeld on on "Seinfeld" from 1990-1998, with a sweet tweet late Friday.

Of the veteran actress, who died in her sleep at 93, he wrote, "Liz was always the sweetest, nicest TV mom a son could wish for."

He went on, "Every time she came on our show it was the coziest feeling for me. So lucky to have known her."

Sheridan made 21 appearances on the iconic sitcom. Hers was the only recurring character to appear on all eight seasons, and she also acted in both the first and last episodes.

Jason Alexander, who played George Costanza on the sitcom, tweeted overnight, "Oh my Lord, just learning of the passing of Liz Sheridan. She was as gracious and graceful a person and actress as you'll ever meet. Fascinating life. Wonderful lady. Rest well. #RIPLizSheridan."

Others mourning her loss included "Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill, who tweeted, "Loved her on #Seinfeld. Loved her on #ALF. Loved her in everything she did. #RIP_LizSheridan."

The official "Seinfeld" Twitter account quoted one of her character's most famous lines, tweeting, "How could anyone not like you?"

The long-running NBC comedy continues in syndication, making it one of the most-watched network series of all time, if not the most-watched.