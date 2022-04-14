Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Meet with the Queen & Prince Charles

Getty

Two years after they stepped down from their royal duties, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a pit stop in London to see Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles.

Their spokesperson confirmed the visit to Page Six. In a statement, their rep said, "We can confirm that they visited the duke’s grandmother, as we previously said he hoped to do. They stopped by the UK on their way to the Hague to attend the Invictus Games. Harry and Meghan are already now in the Netherlands.”

TMZ reports the meeting was spontaneous.

According to sources, Meghan and Harry took a flight from Los Angeles to London on Tuesday night. They sat in first class with security in tow.

Could it be a sign that the four are mending the family rift?

The Invictus Games will take place on Saturday.

The reported visit comes just days before Easter.

The Palace recently announced that the Queen won’t be in attendance at Easter Sunday services at St. George’s Chapel, the site where Harry and Meghan tied the knot in 2018.

The Queen has been battling health issues, as well as testing positive for COVID-19 in February.

A year ago, Harry flew to the U.K. for Prince Philip’s funeral.

Harry and his brother Prince William were photographed exchanging a few words at the televised funeral, and The Sun U.K. reported Harry met up with William and his dad Prince Charles for two hours after the funeral.

A source said, “It’s early days, but you’d hope this is exactly the first step Philip would have wished for.”

The three also mingled with family members at Windsor Castle’s Quadrangle.