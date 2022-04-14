Michelle Dockery on the Dowager Countess’ Future in ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’

Michelle Dockery is spilling “Downton Abbey: A New Era” secrets but also opening up about her new series, “Anatomy of a Scandal.”

“Extra’s” Katie Krause caught up with Dockery and asked about what seemed like a final goodbye to Lady Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham, at the end of the first “Downton Abbey” movie. So how does that moment play into this movie?

Dockery insisted, “You can see from the trailer that she’s not going anywhere anytime soon, Lady Grantham… Of course, she is in the movie, so I can’t give away any spoilers, but… I think it is a really fun film.”

Michelle shared, “You know, half of the cast go off to France… As you know, we discover that Lady Grantham has been given this villa in the south of France… There’s a whole story about that.”

As for what’s going on back home at Downton, Michelle shared, “The house is invaded by a film crew because Mary needs to keep the house afloat and mend the roof… So it’s necessary that we bring in a silent movie crew.”

She added of the “New Era,” which premieres May 18, “I just think it is like Downton always is… like seeing old friends.”

Switching gears, Michelle and her co-star Naomi Scott went on to dish on “Anatomy of a Scandal,” which also stars Sienna Miller and Rupert Friend.

The David E. Kelley series is about three women caught up in a high-profile sexual consent scandal in Britain. Rupert and Sienna play privileged couple James and Sophie Whitehouse. Naomi is James’ accuser Olivia, and Michelle plays Kate, a barrister specializing in sex crimes.

Dockery described it as “a really great story that tackles some really tricky issues,” adding “it will be a binge watcher.”

Naomi said the script drew her to the role: “I thought the character was just so interesting and complex and… she’s still in love with someone who’s caused her so much pain, and I thought that was really, really interesting and it was it was a challenge for me.”

Dockery added, “I think there is such a sort of rich tapestry in this show of different characters and how each one is sort of told through their eyes… Three very strong female roles at the heart of it and all being impacted by this incident that happened.”

Katie commented, “This show explores so many issues, obviously sexual assault, but also privilege and entitlement,” asking, “What do you guys hope viewers kind of ask themselves after they watch this?”

Naomi said, “I really hope that it just starts conversations like anything that’s super entertaining, but it is a gateway into having conversations, you know, with yourself and also with other people, family members, different generations… I think that’s always a really good thing, and I think the show does it really well.”

Katie brought up the series ending, asking if there could be a Season 2 where fans will see what happens with Sophie and Kate.

Michelle said, “I love… that there is this sort of union at the end, and it’s really satisfying because you don’t really see them together much in the show… So their stories kind of run parallel, so I think it’s really satisfying.”

As far as a future for their characters, she said, “I think possibly, yeah, I mean, I think Kate will go on to just, you know, prosecute more of these cases.”