Kim Kardashian in Tears with Kanye West Over Threat of Alleged Sex Tape

Warning: This story contains spoilers for the season premiere of “The Kardashians.”

In the premiere episode of “The Kardashians,” Kim Kardashian is faced with a major threat… an alleged sex tape!

While having her family over for a BBQ, Kardashian’s son Saint shows her a pop-up ad on his tablet. The ad caught his eye because it features her crying face.

When Kardashian sees his tablet, she realizes it is an advertisement for unseen footage of her from an alleged sex tape.

She then picks up the phone and calls her lawyer Marty Singer about how to handle the situation.

According to The Los Angeles Times, she told Marty, “I’ll sue for nominal damages. The message is more important than the dollars, at this point. I don’t want it to be copied. I have four kids. I can’t go through this again. This was like 20 years ago. I’m not going to go through this again. I know the right attorneys this time. I know exactly what to do this time... I have all the time, all the money, and all of the resources to burn them all to the ground.”

Kardashian was referencing her infamous 2007 sex tape with Ray J.

As Kardashian is talking to Marty on the phone, Khloé notes, “Didn’t we deal with this the first season of ‘Keeping Up...’? This is a good omen, you guys ... talking about your sex tape in the first season. I feel like we’re back to day one.”

According to The Sun, Kim also called Kanye West to express how upset she was about what Saint saw. She told Kanye, “He started laughing and was like, ‘Mommy, look!’ and it was a picture of my cry face.' I almost died when Saint thought it was funny.'"

In a confessional with a producer, Kim said, “It was clickbait insinuating that if you click on it, there was going to be a new sex tape coming out. Had my son been a little bit older and been able to read, I would have been mortified. But I died inside.”

“Kanye was like, ‘Listen, you have the power, nothing will cancel you,’” Kim goes on. “Stop worrying about the public perception. You know who you are."

Earlier this year, Kardashian reacted to West’s story about a laptop containing footage of her and Ray J.

In a recent interview with “Hollywood Unlocked,” West claimed that he retrieved an alleged unreleased sex tape of ex Kim and Ray J.

Kanye shared, “I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night… Got on the red-eye and met this man at the airport, then got on the red-eye, came back, delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning.”

He claimed, “She cried when she saw it. You know why she cried when she seen the laptop? It represents how much she’s been used. It represents how much people didn’t love her and they just saw her as a commodity.”

Her rep told TMZ, “The computer and hard drive collected were supposed to contain the original video and any unseen footage. After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip.”

The spokesperson continued, “Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter [and] focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform.”