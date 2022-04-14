Khloé Kardashian Reveals How She Reacted to Tristan Thompson’s Cheating

Getty

Khloé Kardashian is revealing how she reacted when Tristan Thompson cheated on her the first time.

The convo went down on the premiere episode of “The Kardashians,” out now on Hulu.

The pair discussed their ups and downs, with Khloé sharing, “It’s always such a weird gray area because we are such great friends. I think that’s so confusing to outside people because I know how to be a monster to you if I want to.”

Tristan pointed out that Khloé hasn’t ever “burned my clothes or slashed my cars.”

Referencing his 2018 cheating scandal, she admitted, “I have thrown water on all your clothes when I was nine months pregnant. If I wasn’t pregnant, I would have f--ked you up. I just didn’t want to break my nails before delivery.”

Following the scandal, Khloé and Tristan reconciled but broke up again the following year after he kissed Jordyn Woods.

Despite several cheating scandals, Khloé and Tristan stayed friendly exes. During the episode, she said, “Every day he tries to show me and prove to me that he is a different person and that I should have faith and trust him. But him and I have been through so much together that I have a lot of reservations. My guards are up.”

Tristan was still hoping for another chance. He told her, “You know how I feel about you. I want to get us back together and build our family and hopefully be able to expand our family one day.”

Tristan has since fathered another child with Maralee Nichols.

In January, Tristan apologized to Khloé, writing, “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

Thompson went on, “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately. Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

“Extra’s” Katie Krause recently spoke with Khloé, who was unsure about dating on “The Kardashians.” She explained, “I don’t know… I do think from my years of being on TV that I will probably be more guarded, especially in a new relationship.”