Britney Spears Dishes on Pregnancy Sex with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is having the “best sex ever” as a pregnant woman!

On Wednesday, Spears took to Instagram to dish on her sex life. She wrote, “Sex is great when you’re pregnant 🤰 🤷‍♀️ 🤷‍♀️ 🤷‍♀️.”

“I don’t want to be an angry pregnant person eating donuts every morning, then I thought about it … It’s going to be OK,” Britney added. “Just be me and stop trying so hard !!! So I reeled it in, came back to reality and realized becoming a makeup junkie isn’t so bad !!! It’s the little things in finding myself that I’ve honestly missed for the last 14 years !!!”

Spears was seemingly referencing her 13-year conservatorship, which came to an end only months ago.

Britney also gave a shout-out to Ariana Grande, who gifted her with her Rem Beauty makeup products. She said, “It’s going to be OK and now that @ArianaGrande sent me this unbelievable packaging with her new makeup line @REMbeauty … I believe my day is set!!!”

Earlier this week, Britney broke the news that she was expecting with fiancé Sam Asghari.

She wrote on Instagram, “I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.”

Spears noted that she wouldn’t be going out “as much,” due to the paparazzi frenzy.

Britney also opened up about struggling with perinatal depression when she was previously pregnant. She said, “I have to say it is absolutely horrible 😔 … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret.”

Following Britney's announcement, Sam wrote on Instagram, "Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect."

Along with posting a drawing of lions, he added, "Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don't take lightly. t is the most important job i will ever do."

Britney also gave a look at her pregnancy body in another Instagram video. She wrote, “So I have to model my clothes now before I really start showing 🤰🏼… I had to do the flower 🌸 on my neck like @sarahjessicaparker.”