Kaley Cuoco Reveals If She’s Dating After Karl Cook Split

Tuesday night, Kaley Cuoco hit the red carpet for the second-season premiere of her hit show “The Flight Attendant.”

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Kaley about her life since her split with husband Karl Cook.

Kaley revealed that she is “not dating anybody.” She pointed out, “I spend a lot of time with my dogs and my friends.”

Kaley also showed some love to her “The Flight Attendant” co-star Zosia Mamet. She commented, “Zosia has been living with me. She came out to do press… Her husband let her go with me for a few weeks. She’s taking care of me… I'm really enjoying my friends right now — special time.”

In September, Kaley and Karl announced their split after three years of marriage. In a joint statement, they said, "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions. We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary. We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."

Cuoco plays Cassie Bowden, who is sober and struggling this season while working part-time for the CIA.

Kaley recently shared that it was emotional at times to shoot “The Flight Attendant.” She told Katie, “It was a lot of life imitating art. They were some heavy… days, heavy storylines. And then my own stuff going on at home… There was a lot of help on that set and a lot of wonderful people around me.”

The new season has plenty of drama, with Cassie getting caught up in international intrigue after witnessing a murder.

Since Cuoco played so many versions of Cassie, how did it affect her psyche?

She answered, “It was definitely a mind f. It definitely got to me at moments. You never want to see all facets of your personality. And we all have the ones we don't want shown, so this, I was playing every single one, and then a lot of Kaley's personalities came out as we shot and I was trying to differentiate. But it's an honor and experience of a lifetime to do that as an actor, so I am thrilled.”

Cuoco just wrapped filming a movie called “Meet Cute” with Pete Davidson. She was all for his relationship with Kim Kardashian, saying, “Oh, I think they're great. He's adorable.”

As for their movie together, she said, “I love our movie. I'm super proud of it. I don't know how they're going to edit it together because we went on so many… tangents. But he's a fantastic actor and I had to keep reminding him of that. I'm like, ‘You're good, you're good, you're good.;”