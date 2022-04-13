Grammy-Winning Duo For King + Country Dishes on Tour and New Album

Jeremy Cowart

Platinum-selling brother duo For King + Country are back with the new album “What Are We Waiting For?”

The album features their latest single, “Unsung Hero,” which chronicles the sacrifices made by their parents on their family’s journey from Australia to America.

Watch the video here!

Band member Joel Smallbone admits the pandemic offered a different outlook for recording the new music. He said, “We just celebrated, actually, 10 years since the release of our first album. It’s a time of reflection … The pandemic created space to breathe… We were able to just be home sink deep into these songs.“

Joel and his brother Luke Smallbone are currently filling arenas across the U.S. on the What Are We Waiting For? Tour, performing their songs of faith, family, and love. “Extra” Senior Music Correspondent Adam Weissler caught up with band backstage before a recent show via Zoom. Watch!