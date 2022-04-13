Britney Spears Shows Off Her ‘Small’ Baby Bump

Instagram

Earlier this week, news broke about Britney Spears’ pregnancy!

On Tuesday, Spears gave a look at her pregnancy body in an Instagram video. She wrote, “So I have to model my clothes now before I really start showing 🤰🏼… I had to do the flower 🌸 on my neck like @sarahjessicaparker.”

In a few of the outfits, Spears is seen flashing her midriff in crop tops. She pointed out, “I actually do have a small belly here but at least my pants 👖 fit 😬😬😬😬😬😬 … Well barely 😅🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!”

The video was set to Ace of Base’s 1992 hit song “All That She Wants.”

The day before, Britney took to Instagram to announce that she was expecting her first child with fiancé Sam Asghari.

She wrote on Instagram, “I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.”

Spears noted that she wouldn’t be going out “as much,” due to the paparazzi frenzy.

Britney also opened up about struggling with perinatal depression when she was previously pregnant. She said, “I have to say it is absolutely horrible 😔 … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret.”

Spears is planning to do yoga “every day” during her pregnancy.

Following Britney's announcement, Sam wrote on Instagram, "Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect."

Along with posting a drawing of lions, he added, "Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don't take lightly. t is the most important job i will ever do."

After hearing the news, Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline released a statement. His attorney Mark Kaplan told E! News, “Kevin is aware of the recent posting by Britney regarding her announced pregnancy and wishes her a happy and healthy pregnancy and congratulates her and Sam Asghari as they go through the excitement of planning parenthood together."

Britney and Kevin have two sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15.

In January, Spears sparked pregnancy rumors when she discussed her struggles with nausea.

In a video, Britney was seen sunbathing on her hotel balcony while wearing a yellow bikini. She wrote, “I think I have a small bug … the only thing that is similar to this feeling is when I was pregnant 🤰… it’s the nausea 🤢 that is the worst …”

“It’s like I can’t wake up so I go to the gym trying to wake my system up !!! It’s like clock work ⏰,” Britney went on. “I break my first sweat then I go to the bathroom and throw up 🤮… it’s absolutely horrible but then I stay at the gym because I don’t want to go home and lay sick in bed …. I keep going and night I go dancing 💃🏻 and my system starts to get clarity … Dude … this has been going on for a month and if someone has this you’re not alone !!!”

Months ago, Sam opened up on their Christmas plans by telling TMZ that they would be “baby-making.”

Spears also expressed wanting to have a child with Sam. She wrote on Instagram in November, “I’m thinking about having another baby!!!”