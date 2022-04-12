‘American Idol’ Contestant Kenedi Anderson Drops Out

ABC Television

Singer Kenedi Anderson is stepping away from the “American Idol” stage.

On Monday, Anderson broke the news that she is dropping out of the competition. She wrote on Instagram, “For personal reasons, I'm unable to continue on ‘American Idol.’ This has been one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make, but I know it's necessary. I'm so grateful to ‘American Idol,’ the judges, the producers, the amazing contestants, and all the fans who have supported me."

“Thank you for giving me such an amazing opportunity to share my voice, chase my dreams, feel so much joy and happiness doing what I love, and make lifelong friends along the way,” Anderson ended the post.

In response to Anderson’s post, producer Fremantle Media told People magazine, “We are disappointed to see Kenedi leave, but we are excited to watch this celebratory 20th season unfold with the incredible talent vying to be the next ‘American Idol.’”

On Monday’s episode, host Ryan Seacrest said, “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi's performance just now. Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons. We send her well-wishes."

Kenedi had performed Christina Perri’s song “Human.”

Anderson had previously wowed judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, who gave her a standing ovation for her cover of Lady Gaga’s song “Applause.”

After her audition, Bryan said, “I mean, my head is spinning.”

Perry quipped, “I'm threatened! They're younger, they're prettier, they sing really good!”

She told Kenedi, “I don't know how you haven't been recruited. You check every box. And a lot of all of them. Get ready to become your own hero."