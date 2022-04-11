The Kardashians Predict Who’s Getting Married After Kourtney & Travis! (Exclusive)

Over the weekend, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got a practice run at getting married in Las Vegas!

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with the Kardashians, who are talking all about weddings!

When asked if she’s chosen a maid of honor or her wedding dress for her actual wedding to Travis, Kourtney answered, “I don’t have any answers to any of those questions because we are just living.”

Kourtney gushed about her man, calling him her “favorite person in the world.”

As for knowing that he was “the one,” Kourtney said, “You just know when you know.”

Who could be married after Kourtney?

Kim, who is dating Pete Davidson, stressed, “You just never know with this family.”

Referencing her past marriage with Lamar Odom, Khloé quipped, “I did get married once 30 days after meeting someone.”

Khloé and Lamar got married in 2009 but called it quits in 2016.

While Kris Jenner doesn’t know who could get married next… what she does know is who she wants to have a child next.

In a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres, she expressed wanting Kendall to be a mom since she “hasn’t had a baby.”

Kendall reacted to her mom’s comments, telling Katie, “I’m indifferent. I’m just, like, living life day by day, but I do get, like, baby fever a lot of the times.”

Kendall then looked at Kylie, who just gave birth to a baby boy. She added, “I hang out with all of them and I’m, like, it would be so fun to have one too, but I’m chilling.”

Kendall also discussed whether her boyfriend Devin Booker would be on the show, saying, “I don’t think so. I don’t know, though. We haven’t really discussed it. We’re just taking it day by day. Whatever happens, happens.”

Booker plays for the Phoenix Suns, so he’s got quite the busy schedule!

The women also shared their take on fame. While it does get hard sometimes, Kim noted, “It comes along with the territory, and we all know what’re getting ourselves into and so many blessings have come from it.”

Khloé interjected, saying, “I don’t think you really know what you’re getting yourself into… You can’t envision this, and no one knew the magnitude of this, but I will say we are so blessed to be doing this together.”

The trailer for the show featured some very emotional scenes. Kris weighed in, saying, “The emotional parts and the sad parts are always hard, but… I love the work we do and I love how much we’ve shown… You do get to experience [the episodes] and all of us in a way that we didn’t really show before.”

Kris pointed out the show is more like a documentary series.