Al Pacino & Noor Alfallah Spark Dating Rumors

Al Pacino has everyone talking about his love life!

Over the weekend, Al, 81, was spotted having dinner with Noor Alfallah, 28, at Felix Trattoria in Venice, California.

They were seen hopping into the same car after having dinner.

It looks like the two were joined for dinner by Jason Momoa, artist Julian Schnabel and Schnabel’s son Vito, a gallerist and founder of the NFT platform ArtOfficial.

Jason posted a series of photos from Julian’s latest exhibit, one of which was the group at a restaurant. He wrote on Instagram, “amazing night @pacegallery Julian Schnabel’s -for ESME’ with Love and Squalor so thankful to enjoy dinner with legends. all my aloha j.”

Pacino previously dated Meital Dohan, but they called it quits in 2020 after two years together. That year, she opened up on their 39-year age gap, telling Israeli magazine La’Isha, “The age gap is difficult, yes. I tried to deny it… even with all my love, it didn’t last.”

Despite the split, the two remained on good terms. She added, “I really love and appreciate him, and I was glad to be there for him when he needed me, and to be a part of his legacy. It’s an honor for me. I’m glad this relationship happened between us, and hope we remain good friends.”

In 2019, rumors were swirling about Noor and Clint Eastwood after they were seen having dinner together. She shut down the rumors, telling DailyMail.com, “There is no relationship, we're not dating. There is no relationship. We're family friends, and my family was there and that's it. My parents were there, other friends were there. Trust me there's no relationship.”