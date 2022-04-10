Inside Ryan Cabrera & Alexa Bliss' Rockstar-Themed Wedding

Instagram

Rocker Ryan Cabrera and WWE star Alexa Bliss are husband and wife!

People reports the "On the Way Down" singer, 39, and the wrestler, 30, said their "I dos" at Kempa Villa in Palm Desert, California, on Saturday.

Engaged since November 2020, the couple found the location while en route to a glamping trip to Joshua Tree.

Cabrera wore a pink tux with a flamboyant flamingo lapel pin, while bliss wore a blush, lacy, romantic off-the-shoulder gown with a corset bodice designed by Netta BenShabu. Going without a veil, she instead opted for a Swarovski headpiece.

They walked down the aisle to Tina Turner's "The Best."

The ceremony was catered to the couple's big personalities! Their 360 or so guests — who had been told the dress was "What would Harry Styles do?" — arrived to see a lighted "Welcome to the S**t Show" sign, free-flowing Campo Viejo Cava champagne, and a hot-pink carpet.