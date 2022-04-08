Instagram

A year ago, James Howard Jackson was arrested after allegedly shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer during a dognapping of her two French bulldogs, Gustav and Koji.

On Wednesday, Jackson was inadvertently released from custody “due to a clerical error.” All the charges against him were inadvertently dismissed.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released a statement, “The investigation is continuing and the LASD Major Crimes Bureau is actively working to get Mr. Jackson back in custody.”

Last year, Jackson, Jaylin White and Lafayette Whaley were charged with attempted murder and armed robbery.

Two more defendants, Harold White, and Jennifer McBride, were accused of being accessories. They pleaded not guilty and were released after posting bail.

McBride was reportedly the woman who “found” the dogs, and White is Jaylin’s father. Police claim that all but McBride were documented gang members.

Based on jail records, Jackson doesn’t have a lawyer and hasn’t entered a plea to the charges.

In October, Fischer testified in a secret grand jury proceeding, recalling the terrifying dognapping. In an unsealed grand jury transcript, obtained by Rolling Stone, he said, “They pointed down to the dogs, that they wanted the dogs, and I said, ‘No.’ And I started to scream for help and tried to fight back.”

When one of the robbers started choking Fischer on the ground, he hit the man with a bottle of champagne he’d just purchased.

He revealed, “The dog screamed at me, and I reached for [Koji], and then the guy, the man with the gun shot me as I was reaching. I immediately tried to call for help but realized I was bleeding out of my lung and that I was losing more and more air quickly.”

According to Fischer, the bullet went through his lung.

Following the attack, Fischer had to get part of his lung removed. He said, “The top third of my lung being removed as well as the bottom portion as well.”

Fischer is still struggling with “breathing issues.” He explained, “When I go from the ground up to stand, I have to, I still get very close to passing out. So I have to take a moment with that.”

Months ago, Ryan revealed how Lady Gaga helped him through the traumatizing ordeal. During an interview with “CBS This Morning’s” Gayle King, he said, “She’s been a friend for me. After I was attacked, my family was flown out, and I had trauma therapists flown to me. And I stayed at her house for months while friends comforted me and security was around me.”

Fischer had everyone talking about his relationship with Gaga after he started a GoFundMe for a “healing” trip across the United States. He insisted, “LG’s very supportive of my journey right now.”