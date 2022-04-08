Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Make First Public Appearance Together!

Backgrid

It was date night for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at the premiere of “The Kardashians” in Hollywood on Thursday night.

The pair made a grand entrance, holding hands as they walked up to Goya Studios for the big event.

Backgrid

Kim looked stunning in a skin-tight, floor-length silver dress, while Pete wore a black suit with a white shirt and sunglasses.

Kardashian hit the red carpet alone, however, while Davidson waited in the wings. E! News asked if the couple had planned out in advance whether to pose for photos, and Kim replied, “No, he’s here to support me. It’s my thing. I don’t think it’s his thing to be all out here with me, so I’m just happy he’s here to support.”

Backgrid

The reporter also wondered if Kim had been hesitant to go public with their love story.

The reality star confirmed, “Absolutely… I just didn’t want to meet someone, go on a date, and then talk about it on the show. Definitely, I waited.”

Kim has been talking about Pete more and more in recent weeks while promoting “The Kardashians.”

In an ABC special that aired earlier this week, Robin Roberts asked Kim how serious she is with Davidson.

The 41-year-old revealed, "I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them. Obviously, I want to take my time, but I'm very happy and very content. And, it's such a good feeling just to be at peace."

The pair was first linked in October, and Kim’s family also weighed in on her new beau. Her mom Kris Jenner told Robin, "Pete's great, Pete's great. He's a really nice guy,” while sister Khloé added, "He just makes her laugh and she laughs all the time."

Speaking of getting serious, Pete was also spotted with Kim's daughter North West on Sunday. TMZ reports Davidson was cruising around Scott Disick's neighborhood in a pink electric MOKE car with North and Scott's daughter Penelope.

The family’s new Hulu series debuts April 14, and they recently did an interview with Variety, where Kim revealed the show won’t feature Pete, but that she will reveal “all the details” about how they met.

“I have not filmed with [Pete],” she told the magazine, later adding that “The Kardashians” will cover “how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know.”