Jessica Simpson Shows Off 100-Lb. Weight Loss in Bikini

Jessica Simpson shared a new bikini shot with her millions of Instagram followers as she celebrated her health journey.

The star wrote, “I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!!”

She credited hard work, determination, and self-love in the caption, ending with, “I enjoyed a good proud cry today 💪🏼☀️💛.”

Just a few days ago, she posted another bikini pic as she lounged in a hanging wicker chair while wearing flower sunglasses. The caption simply said, “Texi Cali.”

Jessica has been open about her health struggles over the years. In August 2020 she told “Extra,” “I've been over 200 pounds, well over 200 pounds. My boobs have been, like, a size H.”

She added, “I've been there with every woman and all of the insecurities… Whatever I can do to bring awareness to any sort of love for yourself… it's important.”

In November, celebrating her four years of sobriety, Simpson shared an unrecognizable photo of herself from that difficult time in her life.

She wrote on Instagram, “This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself. I had so much self discovery to unlock and explore. I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity.”

“Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted. I wanted to feel the pain so I could carry it like a badge of honor,” Simpson went on. “I wanted to live as a leader does and break cycles to advance forward- never looking back with regret and remorse over any choice I have made and would make for the rest of my time here within this beautiful world.”

Jessica also opened up on how she became “free” from alcoholism. She said, “The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self sabotage. The drinking wasn’t the issue. I was. I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power. Today I do. I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad. I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free.”