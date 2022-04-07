Why Kourtney Kardashian Says She’s Not ‘Fake Married’ to Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Las Vegas wedding has everyone talking this week.

Casting doubt on the legality of the union, she later took to Instagram to confirm they got married “with no license,” adding “practice make perfect.”

The reality star, however, told Jimmy Kimmel they would have legally wed if they could have.

While visiting “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” with family mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kim, Khloé and Kendall on Wednesday, Kourtney insisted, “It’s not called ‘fake married,’” because “there was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour.”

Kim asked, “Isn’t everything 24/7?” and Kourtney said, “That’s what I thought.”

Kourtney insisted, “We asked, like, five times. ‘What do we have to do to make this happen?’ It was 2 a.m. and they were like, ‘It opens at 8 o’clock.’”

Jimmy asked, “So you wanted to get married for real… but were unable to get married for real?” and Kourtney confirmed, “Yes.” The late-night host quipped, “That’s a twist.”

Kourtney said, “We just did it anyway. It’s what’s in the heart…”

Kris also confirmed that she and Khloé were aware the wedding was happening, and Khloé added, “I was on FaceTime.” As for Kim? “I was sleeping.”

Kim teased, “Like, ‘Oh, hey, guys, by the way … I got married last night!’ And I woke up to, like, a million texts.”

On Tuesday, Kourtney gave fans an inside look at her big day with a carousel of wedding photos on Instagram.

The couple has huge smiles on their faces in some pics, while in others they are packing on the PDA big-time. The photos also show a glimpse of the Elvis impersonator who married them.

Kourtney joked in the caption, “Found these in my camera roll.”



She also wrote, “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”

Travis posted some fun pics as well, writing, “What happens in Vegas ❤️🤵🏻‍♀️🤵🏻💒.”

The nuptials went down in the wee hours Monday morning, and “Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with chapel owner Marty Frierson about how the festivities unfolded.

Frierson said he got a call around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning about a celebrity couple who wanted to get married with an Elvis officiant. At the time, he didn’t know who the stars were, saying the person booking it hinted, “This is going to be something big.”

The ceremony was set for 1:45 a.m., and Kourtney and Travis pulled up in a limousine with four friends (none being Kardashian family members), who recorded the wedding on their phones.

Marty said the couple was still dressed in the same outfits they wore to the Grammys, recalling, “They were just having fun… They were just in love. A lot of kissing and hugging, a lot of that going on.”

He said the couple exchanged vows and shared a wedding kiss. He teased, “They kissed the whole time,” and he confirmed Elvis played three songs. Frierson added, “They danced… and kissed while they were dancing and just had a lot of fun.”

To him it seemed like wedding was “spur of the moment,” adding, “That really goes on a lot here.”

Afterward, they had the bouquet toss, and Marty said a friend caught the flowers on the second try!

Barker made a big splash when he popped the question in October. The drummer proposed amid a gorgeous display of roses and candles while the couple was in Montecito, California.

This is Kourtney’s first marriage (she was never married to ex Scott Disick), and Travis’ third. He was previously married to Melissa Kennedy and Shanna Moakler.

Meanwhile, fans will be along for the ride as Kourtney and Travis share their relationship journey on the new Hulu series “The Kardashians,” which debuts April 14.

In a trailer that dropped last month, we see a flash of Barker’s beach proposal before hearing Kourtney say, “Travis and I want to have a baby,” and then a clip of the pair in a doctor’s office as they start the process. Plus, later on, we see Kourtney lying in a hospital bed as Travis kisses her hand.