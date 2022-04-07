'Seinfeld,' 'Sopranos' Actress Rae Allen Dies at 95

Getty Images

Veteran actress Rae Allen, who was in the original Broadway production of "Damn Yankees," died Wednesday at 95.

Allen's rep confirmed to THR that she died in her sleep. In a statement, he said, “I had the pleasure of representing Rae Allen for over 20 years. She [was] one the most gifted actresses I have ever had the pleasure of working with. I will be forever grateful to have been a part of her incredible journey.”

Born July 23, 1926, in Brooklyn, she studied at HB Studio in Greenwich Village and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

In 1955, she originated the role of Gloria Thorpe in the Broadway comedy "Damn Yankees," reprising the role in the 1958 movie version.

She appeared on Broadway many more times, winning a Tony as Best Actress in a Featured Role in a Play for "And Miss Reardon Drinks a Little" in 1971.

Allen made many TV appearances, including as Archie Bunker's cousin Amelia on "All in the Family" (1972-1973), a judge on "Soap" (1980), George Costanza's testy unemployment officer on "Seinfeld" (1992), Aunt Quintina on "The Sopranos" (2004), and an appearance with fellow veteran actors June Lockhart and Betty Garrett on "Grey's Anatomy" (2006).

Her last film was 2007's "Reign Over Me," and her final TV appearance weas on "Vampire Mob" (2011).