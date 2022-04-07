“Southern Charm” star Craig Conover is dishing on his new book “Pillow Talk: What’s Wrong with My Sewing?”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Craig, who revealed how girlfriend Paige DeSorbo felt reading the memoir, explaining it was hard to get through the parts about his ex Naomie Olindo.

DeSorbo got emotional reading the book. He said, “She needed the name and address of the bullies, obviously, because it made her cry.”

While it may have taken “a little longer” for Paige to get through chapters about Naomie, she “enjoyed” reading the book, according to Craig.

He added, “What I told her is it’s gonna help people because you want really that honest of a dissection of a relationship… It also explains, like, who I am and why, you know, how I got to the place I am now.”

Craig described the writing process as a “giant therapy session” that forced him to “look in the mirror” and come to terms with things that happened his life, like his addiction to Adderall.

Craig said he’s now in a “great place,” pointing out that he hasn’t taken Adderall in three years.

He has also “cut back with alcohol” and only drinks it when he’s filming. He admitted, “You can’t do a show like ‘Winter House’ that we just filmed without drinking every day, which is, you know, crazy and it’s pretty tough.”

Craig said he wrote the book with Naomie’s help. He noted, “I didn’t think it was right for me to tell our story without her input… I think it’s crazy that people write books and yeah, it’s wild because there’s obviously two sides to any story, especially when it comes to relationships and breakups.”

Despite the split, they have remained “friends” and she’s returning to “Southern Charm.”

As for Paige’s reaction to Naomie’s return to the show, he said, “I don’t think she’s concerned about it.”

Paige and Craig have been dating for “six months” and aren’t rushing to get engaged any time soon. He commented, “I think obviously we’re going to date for at least a year before, you know, I get to propose or do anything fun like that, but we’ve talked about, you know, our wedding or, you know, what it could look like and marriage and kids and stuff.”

Craig teased Season 8 of the show, saying, “It’s definitely gonna be one of our wildest years.”