Shocking New Details About Hope Solo’s DWI Arrest

Getty Images

A police report is shedding light on what happened leading up to Hope Solo’s DUI arrest in North Carolina.

On March 31, Solo was taken into custody in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and booked for DWI and resisting arrest. She was also booked for misdemeanor child abuse, because she had her two children in the car at the time of the other alleged infractions.

Us Weekly obtained a report from the Winston-Salem Police Department that reveals some shocking details about what happened.

The report alleges that a passerby saw Solo “passed out behind [the] wheel for over [one] hour” with the engine running.

The police woke and claimed in the report that she had the smell of alcohol on her breath and her eyes were red.

The Olympic gold medalist refused a field sobriety test, so a search warrant was issued for a blood sample.

Solo has a hearing set for June 28.

After the arrest, Hope, who shares 2-year-old twins Lozen and Vittoria with husband Jerramy Stevens, posted a message on Instagram.

“For those who have reached out showing love and support, thank you,” she said. “Our family is strong and surrounded with love.”

She continued, “Our kids are strong, intelligent, happy and vibrant, and we are present everyday giving them the best life possible. We will be able to share the facts in due time.”

Solo added, “In the meantime, our kids are enjoying the NC sun, eating popsicles and playing on our property. Life can be tough, but these are truly the moments that matter. I feel blessed to have this kind of love in my life.”

Previously, her attorney Rich Nichols released a statement to Us Weekly, saying, “On the advice of counsel, Hope can’t speak about this situation. But she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges.”

This isn’t the first time Hope has faced charges. In 2014, she was arrested on two misdemeanor counts of assault in the fourth degree for an alleged altercation with her sister and nephew. In 2018, all charges were dropped.

Meanwhile, Jerramy has had his own run-ins with the law, including a DUI in 2015. He was also arrested for alleged assault the day before their wedding in 2012, but the charge was dropped due to lack of evidence.

There was also drama surrounding the end of Hope’s soccer career. Hope’s contract was terminated in 2016 over an outburst at the Rio Olympics, after Sweden beat the U.S. team.

Solo later wrote on Twitter, “For 17 years, I dedicated my life to the U.S. Women’s National Team and did the job of a pro athlete the only way I knew how — with passion, tenacity, an unrelenting commitment to be the best goalkeeper in the world, not just for my country, but to elevate the sport for the next generation of female athletes. In those commitments, I have never wavered. And with so much more to give, I am saddened by the Federation’s decision to terminate my contract.”