Kanye Replaced at Coachella by The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia

Getty Images

After Kanye West dropped out at the last minute, Coachella just announced two new headliners for the upcoming festival.

The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia will take Ye’s place on April 17 and 24.

Swedish House Mafia was always included in the lineup, but has now moved to Kanye’s slot alongside The Weeknd.

The festival was postponed and canceled the past two years due to the pandemic. It’s now coming back in full force and will include previously announced headliners Harry Styles and Billie Eilish.

TMZ was first to report that Kanye had dropped out. Coachella confirmed the news on Instagram, by simply releasing a new poster with the rapper’s name replaced by the new co-headliners.

Kanye’s camp has not spoken out about the news, but Page Six did report on Friday that West was “going away to get help” after publicly feuding with wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

A source close to Kardashian told the outlet, “For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better.”

Kanye was recently suspended from Instagram after lashing out at Kim and Davidson.

The insider noted that it is not known if West plans to go to a treatment center of some kind.