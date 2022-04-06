Getty Images

Is Jim Carrey really ready to retire from acting?

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with the legendary funnyman at the “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” premiere, where he responded to the rumors and revealed how he ended up in The Weeknd’s “Out of Time” video!

Lahmers asked him, “I heard something that’s breaking my heart right now — are you getting out of the game? Are you retiring?”

Carrey told her, “Yeah, I’m going to watch some ‘Mystery Science Theater’ re-runs, about 25 years of them I missed, and… I’m going to be striving to be unexceptional… ‘cause I’m tired, frankly,” adding, “No, I’m not tired!”

Getting serious, he said, “I honestly feel like I’m kind of excited about the idea of, ya know, really kind of getting into my art and throwing some paint on a canvas and I’ll be putting them on NFTs… So it'll be kind of a subtler form of myself. My avatar will change, but I’ll still be there a little bit.”

If he really doesn’t act anymore, he may have more time to be in music videos, like The Weeknd’s “Out of Time,” in which Jim shows up at the end in a nightmare sequence that seems to pay homage to his films “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” and “The Mask.”

Jim shared how it all came about, saying, “Well, it’s so crazy. We became friends... the Safdie brothers, who are wonderful filmmakers, they introduced us over the phone and Abel told me that he was a fan of ‘The Mask,’ that that's the first movie he ever saw and that inspired him to be in show business when he was a kid, so that was kind of a thrill.”

He went on, “We hung out, we drove around in the car… and he played me the entire album of ‘After Hours’ before it came out and I was just in heaven.”

Carrey said of the video, “And now I get to do this thing with him. He allowed me, which was amazing, somebody who was inspired by me, allows me to say some things on his album… Then I did the video and I realized in the middle of it, 'Oh, wow, I’m now putting the mask on you. Tag, you’re it.’”

Jim also talked about the new “Sonic” movie and playing antagonist Dr. Robotnik. “I think there is something beautiful about Sonic… that he's amazed with the world and he's just playing, playing with form, which is what I try to do, and Robotnik is the contrast, he’s everyone who has been affected.”