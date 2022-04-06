Camila Cabello’s Painful Journey Making ‘Familia’

Getty

Camila Cabello has a new album, “Familia,” dropping April 8!

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Camila, who opened up about how some of her new songs were “painful” to write.

Calling “Familia” her “favorite album” that she’s made so far, her new music follows her very personal life journey.

She admitted, “At the beginning, it was really hard because I was just going through a bad mental health time, so being in the studio, every part of life was like anxiety-inducing for me.”

Camila went on, “At times, it was very painful, like ‘Psychofreak’ — a song all about anxiety and all these obsessive thoughts that I was having. At the end of that studio day, I was like, ‘Ugh, that was so hard to write.’ I remember it was just kind of like this stream-of-consciousness word vomit thing while I was in the booth.”

While it was “really hard” for her, Cabello noted “Psychofreak” was one of her “favorite songs” on the album. She elaborated, “It was painful and really scary to me to have those conversations and write those things, but I feel like it was also a big part of me feeling like I can be myself.”

Camila collaborated with hitmaker Ed Sheeran on “Bam Bam.” She reached out to Ed via Instagram, saying, “He sent me some ideas back, and then he had a morning off in L.A. and we finished writing and recording the song in like a really short time.”

Cabello has been open about her struggles with mental health and the importance of therapy in her life. Of her decision to speak out, she said, “The suffering that it can cause feels really unbearable and painful, so I think that when I kind of came out of it enough to have perspective, I was like… ‘How is this not as validated and real as physical health problems?’ To me, it’s just as important and it feels just as real and bad.”

Camila noted that using her platform to discuss mental health is “healing” for her, saying, “It takes a lot of the weight out of it to be able to talk about it.”

Cabello wants to encourage people to have these conversations, saying, “The more you keep it inside, the more hard it is to feel better.”

Camila said she’s “in a good place” and wants to “live life to the fullest.”

She just celebrated her 25th birthday in March with a Y2K birthday party!