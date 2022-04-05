What Jada Pinkett Smith Reportedly Thinks of Oscars Slap

Getty Images

Will Smith shocked the Oscars audience when he slapped Chris Rock over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Now, a source tells Us Weekly what the actress thinks of the altercation.

The insider tells the magazine that she is not “angry” with her husband, but “wishes he didn’t” slap the comedian.

“It was in the heat of the moment and it was him overreacting,” the source said. “He knows that, she knows that. They’re in agreement that he overreacted.”

The source further explained, “She’s not one of these women that needs protecting. He didn’t need to do what he did, she didn’t need protecting. She’s not a wallflower. She’s a strong woman, an opinionated woman, and she can fight her own battles. But she will stand by him.”

They also have a strong family unit standing by them. The insider said, “They protect their family. They’re all about their family and their kids. They’ve done everything to build this life for themselves. They are very much protected in their own lives and do the absolute best they can to protect their loved ones.

At the Oscars last month, Will and Chris shared a heated exchange over a joke about Jada’s hair — and to the shock of viewers and audience members, it turned physical. Jada suffers from alopecia, reportedly unbeknownst to Chris at the time.

Chris was presenting Best Documentary at the Oscars when he poked fun at Jada, saying he was looking forward to “G.I. Jane 2.”

Pinkett Smith immediately did not look pleased, and Will walked straight onstage and smacked Chris with his open hand.

As Smith walked back to his seat, a clearly shaken Rock said, “Oh, wow — Will Smith just smacked the s—t out of me.”

Rock insisted, “It was a ‘G.I. Jane’ joke,” and Will twice yelled, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f—king mouth.”

Rock told him, “I’m going to.”

Since then, Smith has resigned from the Academy. He also issued a public apology calling his behavior “unacceptable and inexcusable.”

He wrote, “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive… Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

“I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world,” Will continued. “I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress.”

Jada broke her silence on Instagram with a post that said “This is a season for healing and I’m here for it.”

Chris is on his Ego Death stand-up tour, where fans are showing their dislike for Will.

People reports that at Rock’s Thursday night show at the Wilbur Theatre in Boston, an audience member yelled out, “F—k Will Smith!” Chris wasn’t having it, saying, "No, no, no, no, no..."

The night before, Chris joked with the crowd, “How was your weekend?” He went on to say, “I don’t have a bunch of s--t about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I’m still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point I’ll talk about that s--. And it will be serious and funny.”

Someone also yelled, “F—k Will Smith!” at the Wednesday show, but Rock simply replied, “I’m going to tell some jokes. It’s nice to just be out.”