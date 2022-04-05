Getty Images

“En Vogue” singer Cindy Herron, 60, and MLB star Glenn Braggs, 59, are calling it quits after 29 years of marriage!

Cindy filed the divorce documents in Los Angeles.

In court docs obtained by The Blast, Cindy cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of the split.

It is unclear if they had signed a prenup. Since they have been married for so long, it won’t be surprising if they split everything evenly.

Cindy and Glenn have four kids Donovan, Jordan, Natalia, and Solomon, but three of them are adults, so custody issues most likely won’t be a big factor in the divorce.

It looks like Cindy has cleaned up her Instagram — there are no photos of Glenn.

Retired from baseball since 1992, Braggs is now a real estate agent in Los Angeles.

Cindy is still making music with En Vogue, which formed in 1988.